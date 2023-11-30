Analysts’ Downgrades for November 30th (AKR, ALK, BILI, CHK, ERIC, ESBA, FTCH, FUTR, GME, MWA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 30th:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Compass Point currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.80.

Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a sell rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 758 ($9.57) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 827 ($10.45).

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.