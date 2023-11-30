Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.24

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.85. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 7,871 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RKDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKDA

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.