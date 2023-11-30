Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,745. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Argan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Argan by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 62.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Argan by 257.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 194,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Stock Up 2.0 %

Argan stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.64. 107,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,268. Argan has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $621.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argan

About Argan

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.