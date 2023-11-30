Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 600,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 668.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 830,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,472. The firm has a market cap of $976.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

