ATB Capital Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$115.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STN. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stantec from C$99.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.50.

STN traded up C$1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$98.15. 191,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$63.38 and a 1 year high of C$99.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

