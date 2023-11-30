ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.35

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and traded as high as $27.46. ATCO shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 316 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

