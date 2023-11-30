Avalanche Price Reaches $22.12 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.08 billion and $447.58 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $22.12 or 0.00058144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00012333 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002024 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004354 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 433,174,645 coins and its circulating supply is 365,141,735 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.