AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK Stock Up 6.0 %

AZEK stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,550. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

