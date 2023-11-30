Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $360.71

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.71 ($4.56) and traded as high as GBX 400.70 ($5.06). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 396.80 ($5.01), with a volume of 585,665 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on BAB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.95) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.68) in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.39) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.22).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
