Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Shares Down 1.6%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.07). Approximately 327,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 218,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.09).

Bakkavor Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £490.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4,230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.70.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Bakkavor Group

In other news, insider Simon Burke acquired 15,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,567.64). Corporate insiders own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, burritos, stir-fries, food-to-go products, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.