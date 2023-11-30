Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in November

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $41.48 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

