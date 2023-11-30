Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.6 %

BNS opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.