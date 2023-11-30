Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $559.46

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.46 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.09). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 556.50 ($7.03), with a volume of 714,515 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.74) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.75) to GBX 860 ($10.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 845.14 ($10.68).

Beazley Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 543.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 290.63 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,440.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, insider Robert A. Stuchbery purchased 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £50,376.50 ($63,630.79). 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Further Reading

