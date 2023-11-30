Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.27. 12,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDRFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

