Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0422

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $249.31 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.92 or 0.05405023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011890 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,001,824 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,261,824 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

