BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Germaine Cota Sells 1,259 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 3,127,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 1.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,037,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

