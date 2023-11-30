Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bird Construction Stock Up 0.3 %

Bird Construction stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities raised Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

