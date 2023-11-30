Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.35 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $4.35 billion and $111.03 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $222.34 or 0.00586763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,892.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00123812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,573,500 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

