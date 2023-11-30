BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $424,607.98 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $424,607.98 and approximately $316,929.86 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,915.54 or 0.99997630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003983 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,029,882,510 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00002177 USD and is down -29.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $322,816.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

