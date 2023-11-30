Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Blockchain Technologies ETF (TSE:HBLK – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.97 and last traded at C$11.97. Approximately 3,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.14.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blockchain Technologies ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.