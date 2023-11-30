B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BMRRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 645 ($8.15) in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRRY
B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 2.1 %
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
