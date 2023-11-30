BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) a C$18.50 Price Target

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$18.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$24.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.57.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.36. 352,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.39. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.92.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.