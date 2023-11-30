BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$14.50 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.21.

TSE:CRT.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.10. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.57 and a twelve month high of C$16.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.96.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

