BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$14.50” Price Target for CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$14.50 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRT.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.00 target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.21.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.
