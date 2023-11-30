BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 85,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,211. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $73,057.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,102,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,338.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,276 shares of company stock valued at $154,809. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.