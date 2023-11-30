BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 806,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,163. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

