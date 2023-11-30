Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $166,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.05 on Thursday, reaching $3,107.24. 61,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,001.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2,920.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

