Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 4th.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 99,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.56. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

