Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.56. Brenmiller Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

