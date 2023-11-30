BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 68,455 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $102,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,412,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,143,161,000 after buying an additional 1,480,256 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,329,850. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

