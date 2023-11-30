Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $17.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $923.32. 1,369,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $858.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The stock has a market cap of $381.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $862.33.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

