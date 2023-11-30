Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,618,500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 3,882,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 148.5 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Trading Down 15.5 %

OTCMKTS BDWBF traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

