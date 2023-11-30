Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of BHLL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 85,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,950. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.
About Bunker Hill Mining
