Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BHLL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 85,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,950. The company has a market cap of $32.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

