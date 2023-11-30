Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,402,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 1,864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 2.1 %
Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 102,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,692. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.
About Calibre Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are blue chip stocks a good investment?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Home sales hit a 13-year low… what now?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Power Play: GE’s game-changing technology for EVs and grids
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.