Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,402,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the October 31st total of 1,864,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Calibre Mining stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 102,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,692. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Eastern Borosi Gold-Silver project located in northeastern Nicaragua.

