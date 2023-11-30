Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Target Price to C$89.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATD. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.00.

Shares of TSE ATD traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,068. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$58.92 and a 12-month high of C$80.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2375602 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

