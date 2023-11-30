Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Canadian Spirit Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.76.

About Canadian Spirit Resources

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

