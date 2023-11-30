CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 132,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
