CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVVUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 132,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,795. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

