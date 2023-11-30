CannabisCoin Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $321,037.39 and $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00183955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00585237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00447990 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00122703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

