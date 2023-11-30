Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLOZF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 130,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,404. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

