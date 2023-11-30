Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.73

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.73 and traded as low as C$36.25. Capital Power shares last traded at C$36.67, with a volume of 740,839 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.36.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPX

Capital Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2328042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.