CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 1,020,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Get CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust alerts:

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.6 billion as at 31 July 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.