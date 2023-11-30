CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in November

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 1,020,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPAMF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.
