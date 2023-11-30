Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 2015647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Carclo Trading Down 21.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.27. The firm has a market cap of £6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.58.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

