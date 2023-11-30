Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTUY remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Century Next Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.
About Century Next Financial
