Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTUY remained flat at $29.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. Century Next Financial has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get Century Next Financial alerts:

About Century Next Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Next Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Next Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.