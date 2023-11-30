CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CFN Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of CNFN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

