CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of CGI worth $147,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Creative Planning raised its stake in CGI by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 24.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,342,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIB stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $100.54. 30,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

