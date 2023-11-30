Cheelee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $11.14 or 0.00029210 BTC on exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $215.44 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee launched on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The last known price of Cheelee is 10.95084855 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,473,583.33 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

