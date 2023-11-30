China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 71,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

