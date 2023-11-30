China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
