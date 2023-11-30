China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 27th.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

CSUAY stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,881. China Shenhua Energy has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.