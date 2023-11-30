Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Cap of $105.51 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $105.51 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 767,434,439 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.