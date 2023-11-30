Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.67

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 78508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 22.40%. Analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

