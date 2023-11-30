Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPHRF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

